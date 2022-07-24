The following is a press release from the Texas Workforce Commission:

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas added 82,500 total nonfarm jobs in June 2022, the largest over-the-month job gain yet in 2022. For the eighth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,431,100. Texas added a total of 778,700 positions since June 2021. The seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from May 2022. In terms of COVID recovery, employment has expanded by 464,900 jobs above the February 2020 level.

“Texas set a new all-time employment record in June by adding 82,500 jobs, the highest monthly jobs increase this year,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This type of sustained economic success is only possible when employers and job seekers have maximum opportunities to reach their full potential, and TWC works hard to support those opportunities.”

Education and Health Services gained 27,900 jobs over the month. Leisure and Hospitality added 12,700 positions, followed by Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, which grew by 11,400 jobs. The Information industry saw the highest percentage job growth of 3.6 percent, notching an additional of 8,100 jobs from May to June 2022. Of the 11 major industries, nine saw growth in June 2022.

“The Texas civilian labor force is more than 14.5 million people – that’s a lot of Texans willing to work in the many career options available in our state,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “The rapid job growth in Texas makes it more important than ever to ensure our workforce is ready for the job with resources we provide at TWC.”

The Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded June’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.1 percent, followed by Amarillo at 3.2 percent, then College Station-Bryan and Midland both at 3.6 percent.

“There are more than 630,000 Texas employers and more than three million small businesses that call the Lone Star state home, and TWC offers them a number of tools and resources that assist them in retaining and increasing the skill set of their current workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “In addition, we always encourage our Texas employers to look at other innovative talent pipelines, that can include hiring veterans, people with disabilities, transitioning foster youth, internships, apprenticeships and second chance individuals.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for July is scheduled to be released on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

(Press release from the Texas Workforce Commission)