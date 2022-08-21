The following is a press release from the Texas Workforce Commission:

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In July 2022, the Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate again reached its lowest reading since February 2020 at 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from June 2022. Texas added 72,800 total nonfarm jobs in July 2022. For the ninth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,513,100. Texas has added a total of 736,700 positions since July 2021.

“Since January of this year, Texas has added 406,800 jobs, the most growth we’ve recorded during that timeframe in any year,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This also marks the ninth consecutive month we have set employment records in Texas.”

Education and Health Services gained 14,300 jobs over the month. Professional and Business Services added 12,700 positions, followed by Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, which grew by 12,500 jobs.

“Texas continues to add jobs month after month, and our unemployment rate continues to decline – meaning more jobs for Texans,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Regardless of background or skill level, Texas has opportunities for all to succeed in not just a job, but a career.”

The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded July’s lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.1 percent each, followed by College Station-Bryan and Midland both at 3.5 percent, then Abilene and San Angelo each at 3.6 percent.

“The decrease in the unemployment rate and growth in jobs is a testament to our innovative and resilient Texas employers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Whether you are looking to hire new talent or upskill existing employees, TWC is here to support Texas employers as they grow their workforce and continue to find success in the Lone Star State.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for August is scheduled to be released on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

