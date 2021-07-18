TWC: State unemployment rate fell to 6.5 percent in June 2021

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Workforce Commission:



In June, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.5 percent, down 0.1 percentage points from a revised rate of 6.6 percent in May 2021. Texas added 55,800 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 13 of the last 14 months. Texas added a total of 654,200 jobs since June 2020.

“Texas is open for business and we continue to add jobs,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC’s programs aim to aid in this growth by connecting people to jobs, and with a new focus on ending the middle skills gap in our state, we’re offering pathways to successful careers for all Texans and building a workforce with skills that are most in demand by employers.”

In June, the Leisure and Hospitality industry continued to grow, adding 19,000 jobs. Professional and Business Services increased by 13,200 positions. Also of note, Education and Health Services employment gained 9,500 jobs over the month.

“This month continues to show new career opportunities and job growth for Texans across the state with over 55,000 jobs added,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Job seekers in Texas have access to programs through TWC like Metrix Learning to brush up on skills to prepare for the employment opportunities available across the state.”

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded June’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 4.5 percent, followed by the Austin-Round Rock MSA at 4.8 percent and the Sherman-Denison MSA at 5.3 percent.

“Texas employers continue to pave the way in 2021 and many have diligently reshaped their businesses to adapt and grow for the safety of their employees and customers alike,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “My office will continue to offer tools and support for our Texas employers, which will allow them to run their businesses smoothly and continue to contribute to our world-class Texas economy.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for July is scheduled to be released on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

(Press release from the Texas Workforce Commission)