AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Workforce Commission:

In March, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 4.4 percent, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from February 2022, and 2.0 percentage points below the level set one year ago. Texas added 30,100 total nonagricultural jobs in March 2022. For the fifth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm jobs reached 13,207,600 in March 2022. Texas has added a total of 731,600 positions since March 2021.

“We’ve added 152,200 positions so far in 2022, which is more jobs over the first three months than any previous year dating back to 1990,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The prosperous economic climate in Texas expands opportunities for all who call Texas home.”

In March, Financial Activities gained 7,800 jobs over the month. Manufacturing added 5,600 positions. Also of note, Education and Health Services employment grew by 5,500 jobs.

“Texas continues to add jobs month after month, meaning more career opportunities for our Texas workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “From registered apprenticeship programs designed to fill high-demand job openings to child care resources for families and providers, TWC continues to offer tools and resources to help our workforce succeed at advancing in their careers.”

The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded March’s lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.7 percent, followed by College Station-Bryan at 2.9 percent, then Lubbock at 3.0 percent.

“Our state’s unemployment rate continues to fall, which is a direct indication that Texans are taking advantage of the numerous career opportunities created by our Texas employers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Texas employers, large and small, continue to show their strength, innovation and vitality by adding jobs to our world-class Lone Star State labor market.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for April is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

(Press release from the Texas Workforce Commission)