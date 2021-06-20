TWC: Texas unemployment rate fell to 6.5 percent in May 2021

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Workforce Commission:

In May, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.5 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from April 2021. Texas added 34,400 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 12 of the last 13 months. Texas added a total of 804,200 jobs since May 2020.

“Texas employers continue to add jobs, strengthening our economy and creating opportunities for Texas workers to connect to a rewarding career,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Job seekers can access skills enhancement resources to prepare for these newly created jobs via our local Workforce Solutions partners and through TX.metrixlearning.com.”

In May, the Leisure and Hospitality industry added 14,200 jobs, having recovered 264,100 jobs since May 2020. Professional and Business Services increased by 13,800 positions. Also of note, Manufacturing employment gained 3,200 jobs over the month.

“Continued job expansion and a decreasing unemployment rate are great news for Texas” workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “TWC is here to continue providing job seekers with resources like career fairs, hiring events at local workforce boards and job matching services through MyTXCareer.com to connect Texans with employment opportunities.”

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded May’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.9 percent, followed by the Austin-Round Rock MSA at 4.2 percent and the College Station-Bryan MSA at 4.5 percent.

“Texas employers have been open for business and excited about getting Texans back to work,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Employers across the state have made innovative changes to their businesses over the past year, all to ensure their survival and to create a safe environment for their employees as well as their customers.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for June is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

(News release from Texas Workforce Commission)