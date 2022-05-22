AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Workforce Commission:

Texas added 62,800 total nonagricultural jobs in April 2022. For the sixth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm jobs reached 13,284,500 in April 2022. Texas has added a total of 742,000 positions since April 2021. In April, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 4.3 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from March 2022.

“The Texas economy has added more than a hundred thousand jobs in the last two months,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The Texas economy continues to shift from recovery to expansion with positive job growth for more than a year and many industries exceeding full recovery of jobs lost during the pandemic.”

In April, Leisure and Hospitality gained 13,500 jobs over the month. Education and Health Services added 8,800 positions, followed by Financial Activities employment which grew by 8,700 jobs. Also of note, Mining and Logging added 6,600 jobs, a 3.2 percent increase from March 2022.

“The jobs added this month and decrease in unemployment rate are great signs for our Texas workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “TWC continues to offer the resources needed to help our workforce succeed and find not just a job, but a meaningful career.”

The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded April’s lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.5 percent, followed by College Station-Bryan at 2.7 percent, then Lubbock at 2.8 percent.

“Texas employers continue to lead the way by creating new jobs and hiring from our world class Texas workforce, which continues to strengthen the Lone Star economy,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “TWC is here to support our Texas employers at the state and local level, specifically through our Texas Conference for Employers series, which helps businesses stay up-to-date on rules and regulations, and allows the employer to focus more on running their business.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for May is scheduled to be released on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (CDT)

