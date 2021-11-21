TWC: Unemployment rate in Texas fell to 5.4 percent in Oct. 2021

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Workforce Commission:

In October, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 5.4 percent, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from September 2021. Texas added 56,600 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 17 of the last 18 months. Texas added a total of 661,300 jobs since October 2020.

“Our labor market numbers continue to signal that Texas has jobs for those looking to take the next step in their career,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC is committed to helping Texans and our businesses succeed, from pursuing roles in high-demand middle skills fields to training and recruiting resources to make our state the best place to live and work.”

In October, the Professional and Business Services industry gained 21,900 jobs over the month. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 15,000 positions. Other Services, which includes the repair and maintenance sector as well as membership associations and organizations, added 9,100 jobs.

“Opportunities in Texas continue to grow, and TWC is here to put all Texans on a path toward finding not just a job, but a career,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Whether you’re looking for quality child care or training to advance in your profession, TWC has the resources to help.”

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded October’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.3 percent, followed by the Austin-Round Rock MSA at 3.4 percent and College Station-Bryan at 3.7 percent.

“The sustained job growth we are seeing shows that Texas continues to be THE place for business,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “TWC is here to support our Texas employers with programs for training, hiring, and recruiting to help their business thrive in the Lone Star State.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for November is scheduled to be released on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

(Press release from the Texas Workforce Commission)