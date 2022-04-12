MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a man and woman for an aggravated robbery of an elderly couple that took place in a Walmart parking lot.

Roxanna Hernandez, 32, and Alejandro Gonzalez, 39, were each arrested on two counts of aggravated robbery, according to a press release by Mission PD. Hernandez had an additional charge of child endangerment, for having her children in the vehicle during the course of the robbery.

At 4:21 p.m. on April 9, police were dispatched to a Walmart located at 2410 E. Expressway 83 in regards to a robbery. The release stated that an elderly couple was loading up their vehicle when a man, later identified as Gonzalez, approached the vehicle asking for money.

He then pulled a knife out on the couple and forcefully grabbed the victim’s purse. The female victim fell, and Gonzalez was able to get the purse and jumped into the passenger side of a Green Ford Explorer and fled the scene.

After an investigation, Mission police conducted a traffic stop and were able to apprehend both Hernandez, who was the driver of the vehicle during the robbery, and Gonzalez.

Gonzalez received bonds totaling $505,000 and Hernandez received bonds totaling $300,000.

Mission police ask for the public to remain vigilant in parking lots and report any suspicious activity.