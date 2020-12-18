Two arrested in Brownsville for burning body in car in Arkansas

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — Two suspects are in custody in Arkansas after being arrested in Brownsville in connection to burning a car with a body inside the vehicle.

According to a release, Ryan James Lindsey, 27, and Allison June Beckham Cunningham, 42, have been charged with first-degree murder in Arkansas’s Baxter County.

The pair, along with Skylar Brazil, are charged with burning a car with a body inside south of Mountain Home, Arkansas on Wednesday.

The third suspect, Skylar Brazil, who was arrested in Arkansas (source: Baxter County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators took the dead body from the vehicle and traced evidence to identify the three individuals as suspects in the crime.

Brazil, 38, was found in a rural area of Arkansas and taken into custody on Wednesday.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers located Cunningham and Lindsey near Brownsville. They were transported back to Arkansas to be charged.

Brazil remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.

Cunningham and Lindsey remain in jail on $1 million bonds.