Two arrested in Texas for June slaying in southern Oklahoma

State & Regional

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GraphicsBank)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says two people have been arrested in Texas for the June shooting death of a Texas man whose body was found in southern Oklahoma.

The OSBI said Friday that 23-year-old Randall Rudd was arrested Thursday and 20-year-old Shannon Mayorga was arrested Friday on first-degree murder warrants in the June slaying of 43-year-old Juan Manuel Rosas of Denton, Texas.

Court and jail records do not list defense attorneys for Rudd or Mayorga.

Rosas’ body was found June 7 in a field alongside Interstate 35 in Murray County.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar