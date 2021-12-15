Two arrests made in Waco capital murder case

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in the murder of 22-year-old Robert Juarez.

Anthony Chambers, 39, of Waco, was charged with capital murder. The warrant was served on him at the Bell County Jail, where he is being held on unrelated charges. The second arrest was of 27-year-old Aleisha Hillard, of Waco, by the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning.

On October 21, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Waco police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South 12th Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found Juarez suffering from what was believed to be a gunshot wound.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Waco Police Department