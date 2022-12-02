AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Central Texas cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state.

Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.

Fredericksburg and Wimberley both appear on the list.

Other cities listed in the top 10 include San Antonio, Galveston and College Station.

The magazine calls Fredericksburg a “charming German town with a traditional Christmas market.”

Fredericksburg also has an ice skating rink, a 30-foot Christmas tree and an “authentic Germany Christmas pyramid,” according to the city’s visitor bureau. The pyramid was hand-crafted in Germany in 2009, specifically for Fredericksburg.

Fredericksburg during Weihnachtszeit or the Christmas season has often been compared to a holiday Hallmark movie and with good reason. Fredericksburg Convention & Visitor Bureau

The city’s Christmas Nights of Lights runs each evening — except Dec. 2 and Dec. 31 — through Jan. 6, featuring holiday carols and a countdown to the lighting of Marktplatz, as well as an audio presentation of the story of the town’s German heritage. Music starts at 5 p.m. each night, with the presentation and lighting countdown at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, the online magazine says Wimberley’s Trail of Lights at the EmilyAnn Theatre is a can’t-miss event.

The trail, now in its 24th year, runs from Dec. 3 through Dec. 26 and features “six acres of decorated Wonderland with Ye Olde Yule Log burning nightly,” weather permitting, according to the city’s website.

Wimberley also has an annual Winter’s Eve celebration featuring live music, face painting and a visit by Santa Claus himself. The event runs from 12 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 10.

KXAN has also compiled a list of other holiday events around the Austin area.