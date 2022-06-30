DALLAS — Police said officers found two people dead and two children unharmed inside an apartment in Northeast Dallas Wednesday afternoon, according to reports from KXAS.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers found the bodies of a man and a woman in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. Police said it appeared they both were shot.

Two children, who police said were under of 5-years-old, were also found in the apartment but were not hurt, according to reports.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Yahir Perez at yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-4735 with reference to case number 116917-2022.

KXAS contributed to this report.