CLOVIS, N.M. — Two children were found dead following a house fire in Clovis on Wednesday, according to reports from Eastern New Mexico News.

Multiple Clovis fire and rescue crews, as well as law enforcement, were called to 206 Axtell Street around 9:30 a.m. due to smoke coming out of a residence.

According to Clovis Police Department Deputy Chief Trevor Thron, an adult was standing on the roof of the house when first responders arrived. Authorities were told children were in a room on the 2nd floor, Eastern News Mexico News said.

Clovis police had to hold back a woman who was fighting to get into the home while firefighters battled the fire, the report said.

Eastern New Mexico News said a civilian was seen carrying a child wrapped in a blanket away from the scene.

Chief Thron later confirmed that a one-year-old and two-year-old had died.

The state Fire Marshal was investigating the incident.