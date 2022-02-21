SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Antonio Police Department has arrested one in connection to a shooting that left two dead over the weekend.

According to police, on Sunday an officer responded to the 3800 block of Parkdale St after hearing several shots. The officer was surveilling a crash across the street.

The first officer at the scene approached a man at the location identified as Micheal Burger, 20.

Police state Burger was armed with an assault rifle and a shotgun.

The officer at the scene also saw two bodies outside the apartments at the location.

A release states Burger was given several commands to drop his weapons before the officer fired his gun.

The 20-year-old was not struck.

San Antonio Police Chief McManus identified the victims as a woman and a man during a press conference.

Preliminary investigation is leading officials to believe it is a family violence case.

Burger was taken into custody and is facing one count of capital murder, according to the release.