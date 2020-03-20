Two DPS employees test positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reporting to the Public Health Authorities that two DPS employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Public safety is our number one concern, and the department will work in conjunction with public health authorities to provide any additional information necessary to notify the public of these positive cases. DPS continues to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information is available on our website.

(This is a press release from DPS.)