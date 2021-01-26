Two found dead inside building after SWAT situation in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After more than six hours, two people were found dead after a SWAT situation off West 35th Street near Jackson Avenue in central Austin Tuesday night.

The Austin Police Department gave an update after the situation resolved at about 11:15 p.m. Officers said a robot unit was sent inside the “commercial building,” and they were able to identify a victim through a camera.

That’s when emergency rescue plans were implemented, APD said. SWAT made entry into the building and found two people dead — one who was originally in the building and one who was not.

It’s still early in the investigation, but the APD Homicide Unit will be taking over from here, officers said.

APD said the original call came in at about 4:29 p.m. SWAT was called, and a perimeter was set up.

At about 8 p.m., APD gave an update saying the situation was unfolding at a “commercial building.” The department said some people in the area were evacuated. They did not give any information on how many people were involved in the incident.

KXAN crews on scene reported SWAT could be heard giving commands over a loud speaker or megaphone to the barricaded person, trying to communicate with them.

“We haven’t talked to you in a couple hours, and we want to make sure you’re okay,” SWAT negotiators said at one point.

KXAN’s Jody Barr provided the below video of the communications from negotiators, which are loud enough to be heard in nearby blocks.

Loud bangs could be heard at about 10:50 p.m. at the scene. Soon after, KXAN crews reported seeing APD officers and SWAT packing up equipment and leaving the area.