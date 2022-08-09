DALLAS, Texas — Alfonso Juarez, 37, and Robert Hubert, 68, have been sentenced to a combined 25 years, for the buying and selling of a victim they referred to as a “sex slave,” according to federal prosecutors.

Hubert pleaded guilty in February 2022 to kidnapping and was sentenced in May 2022 to over 10 years in federal prison.

Juarez pleaded guilty in March 2022 to sex trafficking and was sentenced last week to 10 years.

Both were initially charged in October of 2020.

“These perpetrators treated their victim as if she were personal property and not human,” said Special Agent in Charge Lester Hayes Jr., Homeland Investigations Dallas.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Juarez admitted that he wrote a social media post advertising a sex “slave” he won in a card game on September 11, 2019.

Hubert admitted that he responded to the post, offering $5000 for the “slave.”

In messages between the two, Juarez bragged that he “pistol whip[ped] her,” referring to the victim as a “slave.”

The two met at a gas station on September 18, 2019 in Dallas where an exchange was made – the $5000 for the victim, according to a press release from the U.S. District Attorney.

“I’m afraid if I don’t do something, he’s going to hurt me,” the victim texted Juarez on their way to Hubert’s home.

Hubert admitted that he clamped a metal collar around the victim’s neck.

“Endure what you have to,” Juarez responded. “He’ll punish you whip you . . . but not kill you.”

She was also handcuffed and forced by Hubert to sleep naked at the foot of his bed, Hubert admitted.

The victim persuaded Hubert to let her call her parents. He then demanded $5000 for her safe return to which they agreed, the press release said.

The victim was able to escape Hubert’s home, according to the U.S. District Attorney.