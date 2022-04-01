CROWELL, Texas — Two people aboard a single-engine plane were killed in a crash near Crowell Thursday morning, authorities said.

Nexstar’s Texomashomepage reported the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday in Foard County, just northwest of Crowell near County Road 411 and County Road 415.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the plane caught fire on impact and burned. DPS confirmed that two people died but has not released their names.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane that went down was a Kitfox Series 7. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.