WACO, Texas – Two people were shot and killed near a Waco home Sunday evening, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Walker Street just before 8:00 p.m.

A 17-year-old male was found with gunshot wounds, according to police. The teenager was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries.

Police said a second man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on scene. He was identified as 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Waco. Brown’s family was notified of his death.

Detectives said they consider this a murder investigation, making this Waco’s second official murder investigation of 2022.

Anyone with information was asked contact the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit. Remain anonymous by calling Waco Crime Stoppers at (254)753-HELP (4357).

(KWKT contributed to this report.)