ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two men they say were found at an oilfield east of Artesia.

Officials say the men were found dead Sunday morning off US HWY 82 and Turkey Tract Rd.

A cause of death is not known at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them.