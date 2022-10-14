MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested another man and woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. This pushes the total number of arrests in connection to the case to 11.

Also, as of Friday, authorities have upgraded charges against at least two other suspects arrested in connection to the case, records show.

Two more arrests

Juan Uriel Diaz and Jaqueline Gomez were arrested Thursday, Oct. 13, on charges of failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury or death results, according to Hidalgo County records.

Lt. Joel Morales with the McAllen Police Department told ValleyCentral the two new arrests were in connection to the Oct. 2 shooting that left a man dead.

Diaz and Gomez were arraigned Thursday and their bonds were set at $1,500, Morales said.

Documents provide new details of shooting

According to court documents obtained by ValleyCentral, witnesses stated that Gomez, Gonzalez Jr., and Mendoza went to get a firearm from their vehicle while others stayed behind and waited for Serna to exit the bar.

Criminal complaints in the case indicate authorities believe Gomez, Gonzalez Jr., and Reyes planned to commit an act of violence against Serna.

Humberto Ojeda joined the three “armed men” and followed Serna when he exited the bar to the area where the shooting occurred, the documents stated.

Serna was shot “multiple times” by Mendoza and Gonzalez Jr. at the 1600 block of Beaumont Avenue, the document alleges.

One of the complaints stated Hugo Ivan Ojeda told authorities he witnessed Serna being shot and did not report it to law enforcement.

According to the documents, witnesses saw Mendoza and Gonzalez Jr. flee the scene. Lopez was identified as assisting the individuals involved with hotel rooms and transportation the days following the shooting. She was being interviewed by police when she admitted to transporting Gonzalez and others despite being aware of their involvement in a murder, the documents indicate.

Upgraded charges

Authorities identified the victim of the shooting as 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna from Donna. Serna died from his injuries on Oct. 6.

Along with the two arrests, Naila Reyes, 28, and Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, are now facing a charge of murder after previously being charged with criminal attempt murder.

Joel Gonzalez Jr., 19; Alejandro Gomez, 18; Viviana Gomez, 22, are each facing charges of murder and engaging in organized crime.

As of Friday, Humberto Ojeda Jr., 22; and Bryan Vasquez, 23, are facing charges of criminal attempt murder, according to records.

Hugo Ivan Ojeda, 20, is facing charges of failure to report a felony and Jennifer Lopez, 22, is charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.

The case remains under investigation.