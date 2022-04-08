HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is looking for two more individuals in connection to the murder of a 37-year-old man.

The suspects were identified as Aracely Arredondo, 44, and Hector Manuel Gonzalez, 29. They are wanted on charges of capital murder, according to a post by HCSO.

HCSO confirmed to ValleyCentral that the individuals are wanted in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez.

This comes after HCSO made four arrests in connection to the investigation. Jorge Arrendondo Jr., Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested on charges of capital murder.

Aracely Arredondo is described as 5 feet 3 inches in height, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her lost known location was Edinburg.

Hector Gonzales is described as 5 feet 5 inches in height, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known location was Edinburg.

On March 25, a kidnapping was reported and deputies responded to the area of Mile 22 1/2 and Sunflower Road in rural Edinburg.

While at the scene, deputies learned that there was an SUV on fire near Mile 22 1/2 and Val Verde Road.

A burning body was found inside the vehicle.

Investigators learned that four masked men entered the home of Martinez, took him from the house and killed him. An autopsy showed he died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Martinez was found inside of a burnt GMC Envoy. The owner of the Envoy was tracked down and told investigators they traded the SUV for another vehicle with a man and woman. The woman told the GMC owner they were going to make the vehicle “disappear.”

Those with information on Aracely Arredondo and Gonzalez are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956)-383-8114.

One may also contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956)-668-8477. Information provided may lead to a cash reward.