AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were sentenced Wednesday in connection to a body that was found covered in concrete and buried in the backyard of a south Austin home in August 2020.

Travis County court records showed the murder charges against 25-year-old Walker Kaatz and 38-year-old Kristie Michelle Cardenas were dismissed during plea negotiations. Instead, both Kaatz and Cardenas pled guilty to tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse.

Kaatz was sentenced to serve three years in state prison, and Cardenas was sentenced to five years deferred adjudication, or probation.

According to past reports, on Aug. 18, 2020, Austin Police received a call regarding a body buried in the backyard of a home in the 5800 block of Mojave Drive.

Photo from an affidavit showing where a body was buried in a south Austin backyard in August 2020 (Austin Police Department Photo)

When police searched the backyard of the home, officers found a raised concrete mass surrounded by cinder blocks and bags of Quikcrete. A shovel and gardening hoes were also seen nearby.

With a search warrant, officers were able to utilize a cadaver dog, which alerted them to decomposition at the site of the concrete.

APD said homicide detectives, crime scene specialists, the Bomb Squad and Austin Fire Department helped with removing the body, which was later identified to be 32-year-old Nicklas Kinslow. APD reported Kinslow died of multiple gunshot wounds.