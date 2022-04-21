STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were sentenced to prison after being convicted of child sex abuse-related charges.

On Wednesday, Sigifredo Olivarez Jr. and Jose Guadalupe Falcon pleaded guilty to two separate charges.

Olivarez pleaded guilty to indecency with a child and was sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

He is required to register as a sex offender for life. He was arrested in March 2020 by the Roma Police Department for this offense.

Falcon pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 18 years in state prison.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for life. Falcon was arrested by the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

Both cases faced delays due to court issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.