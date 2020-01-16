Two students taken by ambulance after report of fight, stabbing at Abilene High School

Breaking News
Image from BigCountryHomepage.com

ABILENE, Texas — Two students were taken from Abilene High School by ambulance after a stabbing incident Thursday morning.

A juvenile suspect was arrested a short time later.

Abilene Police responded to the campus on the 2800 block of North 6th Street around 8:00 a.m. Officials provided information just before 9:00 a.m.

The stabbing was said to have followed a previous altercation, and the stabbing was described as a “targeted incident.” The specific extent of injuries was not yet known.

KTAB and KRBC observed a crowd and commotion in the cafeteria area of the high school.

(BigCountryHomepage.com contributed to this report.)

