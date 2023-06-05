AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is home to two of the best zoos in the country, according to the U.S. News & World Report.
The website is famous for its rankings, particularly those of colleges and universities.
The list of top zoos was curated using “extensive research” into education, conservation and global outreach efforts.
Houston Zoo and Fort Worth Zoo both made the list, alongside world-famous zoos like San Diego Zoo and the National Zoo in Washington, DC.
The U.S. News & World Report did not rank the zoos in this case, instead releasing an overall list of best zoos in the country. Here’s a look at which zoos made the list:
- Alaska SeaLife Center (Seward, Alaska)
- Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum (Tucson, Arizona)
- Oakland Zoo (Oakland, California)
- The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens (Palm Desert, California)
- San Diego Zoo & Safari Park (San Diego, California)
- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (Colorado Springs, Colorado)
- Denver Zoo (Denver, Colorado)
- Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute (Washington, DC)
- Lion Country Safari (Loxahatchee, Florida)
- Brevard Zoo (Melbourne, Florida)
- Zoo Atlanta (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Brookfield Zoo (Brookfield, Illinois)
- Indianapolis Zoo (Indianapolis, Indiana)
- Audubon Zoo (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Minnesota Zoo (Apple Valley, Minnesota)
- Saint Louis Zoo (St. Louis, Missouri)
- Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium (Omaha, Nebraska)
- Bronx Zoo (New York City, New York)
- Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden (Cincinnati, Ohio)
- Philadelphia Zoo (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
- Roger Williams Park Zoo (Providence, Rhode Island)
- Memphis Zoo (Memphis, Tennessee)
- Fort Worth Zoo (Fort Worth, Texas)
- Houston Zoo (Houston, Texas)
- Virginia Zoo (Norfolk, Virginia)
- Woodland Park Zoo (Seattle, Washington)
All zoos in the list are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, a non-profit that focuses on “the advancement of zoos and aquariums in the areas of conservation, education, science and recreation,” according to its website.