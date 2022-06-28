JARRELL, Texas (FOX 44) – Two men have died after being trapped in a 24-foot deep trench in Jarrell, according to reports from Fox 44.

According to the Williamson County ESD 5/Jarrell Fire Department the incident happened at a construction site near the frontage road close to I-35 exit 275.

The Temple Police Department said they received a call about the incident at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday, and that Temple Fire and Rescue sent a Special Operations team to assist.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.