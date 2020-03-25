Two UTEP employees test positive for COVID-19, total in El Paso now at 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City of El Paso Department of Public Health announced two additional positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total to 12 in El Paso County.

UTEP announced two patients are male employees who traveled to an out-of-town event on Thursday, March 12. The University says both men are in self-isolation and are recovering at home.

One of the employees had limited access to the Foster Stevens Basketball Center and the Larry K. Durham Sports Center on March 13. Both facilities have been isolated and have been cleaned regularly with disinfectant, according to the University.

The El PasoDepartment of Public Health says the new number of positive cases does not include the four positive cases reported on Fort Bliss. The addition of the two new cases brings the total number of positive patients to 30 throughout the El Paso – Juarez – Las Cruces region.

El Paso – 12

Fort Bliss – 4

Doña Ana County – 10

Juarez – 4

Monday, New Mexico enacted a stay at home order and El Paso followed Tuesday. The orders in El Paso County will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Similarly, the State of Chihuahua enacted an order limiting business and activities in Juarez Tuesday.

