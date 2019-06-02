TxDOT embraces goal to end deaths on Texas roads by 2050

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

How many deaths are acceptable each year on Texas roads? That’s a question TxDOT is addressing through a new ambitious goal, which ultimately states that the answer to the question is zero.

Every day for nearly 19 years at least one person has died on Texas roadways. Now TxDOT aims to reach a goal to end all fatalities on Texas roads by 2050. The Texas Transportation Commission approved the goal in its monthly meeting Thursday. The commission also set a goal of cutting fatal crashes in half by 2035, which would reduce annual fatalities to about 1,800.

“While we are committed to invest in the best engineering practices to make our roads safe, we also need drivers and passengers to act more responsibly and help us end the streak of daily deaths on our roads to reach our goal of zero deaths,” said Texas Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan.

Ten people are killed every day on average on roads in Texas. Texans can play a major role in ending fatal crashes with a few simple driving habits: wearing seatbelts, driving the speed limit, not texting or being distracted, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Matthew Scordelis’ 17-year-old daughter Alexia was killed in a crash in Williamson County on February 21, 2019. His words illustrate that every loss forever changes families.

“Every day I drive by the spot where my daughter died in a crash just a few blocks from home. Our family, her friends, the neighborhood and her school have all deeply felt her loss. We owe it to her and the countless other families in grief to stop these needless deaths,” Matthew Scordelis said.

TxDOT already focuses on safety with engineering, education and enforcement efforts. However, this goal builds on an increased emphasis on safety in project prioritization, selection and design as well as continuing driver safety awareness programs and working to implement the Strategic Highway Safety Plan.

“When it comes to safety, it is important for us to establish a clear vision of where we want to be,” Commissioner Ryan said. “For TxDOT, that vision should be a transportation system that is free from fatal crashes.”

November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. Since then, at least one person has died on Texas roadways every single day. #EndTheStreakTX encourages Texans to drive safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on our roadways.

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, rail, and public transportation across the state. Through collaboration and leadership, we deliver a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods. Find out more at txdot.gov.

