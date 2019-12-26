TxDOT toll rate increase begins New Year’s Day

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – TxDOT is reminding drivers the annual toll rate increase will start on New Year’s Day 2020 and the largest increase will be for those paying by mail.

The surcharge for pay by mail driver will increase to 50% of the base rate paid by all toll users. On the positive side, TxTag drivers will have a better discount, 33%, compared to the pay by mail rates.

TxDOT says the pay by mail transactions cost more due to administrative costs suchs as license plate images, mailing invoices and processing payments.

TxDOT provided this example for a price breakdown on Austin toll roads. A TxTag driver traveling on SH 130 from Interstate 35 to Parmer Lane will be charged a discounted toll of $3.76, as opposed to a Pay By Mail customer who will be charged $5.64 for the same distance.

You can sign up online for TxTag or by calling 1-888-468-9824. Central Texas drivers also can pick up a TxTag in person at the TxTag Customer Service Center at 12719 Burnet Road in Austin and Texas Department of Public Safety Driver License Offices in Georgetown, Pflugerville and New Braunfels.

(Information from KXAN.com)