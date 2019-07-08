Tyler Police issue Silver Alert for missing 65-year-old with dementia

Image of Andrew Scott Yelverton from Texas Silver Alert

TYLER, Texas — A silver alert was issued by police in Tyler for a 65-year-old man that went missing Monday around 1:30 p.m.

The man was identified as Andrew Scott Yelverton, 5′ 10″ tall, 145 pounds, gray hair, and brown eyes.

Yelverton was last seen wearing a gold t-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

He was last seen driving a gray, Subaru Impreza, with a Texas handicap licence plate 8LL-RX near his residence on Old Omen Road.

Police said Yelverton has dementia and recently moved from Katy.

Anyone who has seen Yelverton can call the nearest police department or Tyler Police at (903) 531-1000.