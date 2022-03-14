TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department is searching for a suspect after two 13-year-old girls were shot in the area of North Ross Street and West Bow Street in Tyler on Saturday at approximately 7:52 p.m.

Detectives and crime scene investigators arrived on the scene and the investigation identified the alleged shooter in the case as Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey, 17, from Tyler.

Saturday evening, police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Ross Street and Bow Street and at the same time, they also received a call about two 13-year-old girls who were each shot one time, police say.

Jaqualin Humphrey, 17 (Photo Credit: Tyler Police Department)

Police say it was determined that the girls were passengers in a car with several other juveniles which was being driven by an adult when they were shot. They are reportedly in stable condition.

Officers were able to locate the scene due to a large party that was taking place in the 700 block of North Ross Street. There were multiple witnesses, according to a release.

Detectives obtained five arrest warrants for Humphrey for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Two warrants have a bond of $300,000 each, and three have a bond of $100,000, totaling $900,000. Humphrey’s whereabouts are unknown at this time. Police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler/Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833.