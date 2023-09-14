Fort Cavazos (FOX 44/KWKT) — The U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Division has ruled PV2 Ana Basauldua-Ruiz’s death a suicide. Basaldua-Ruiz died in her quarters on Monday, March 13th.

She was part of the 1st Cavalry Division for 15 months, working as a Combat Engineer.

Investigators looked into allegations of sexual harassment, but say they did not uncover any evidence to support the allegations.

The investigation also uncovered allegations of physical assault that took place in December 2022. Those findings were turned over to Fort Cavazos command to determine what action should be taken.

Just days after, Basaldua-Ruiz’s death, the League of United Latin Americans held a press conference demanding an investigation.

“We stood on this very spot three-and-a-half years ago when Vanessa Guillen disappeared and was later found to have been killed. Never thinking we would be here again under similar circumstances. That is to say, the death of another Latina soldier,” shared LULAC National Communications Director David Cruz.

Her family shared that she complained about being a target of sexual harassment by other service members during her time on base – including one of her superiors.