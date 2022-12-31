(Photo from KVEO and ValleyCentral.com; Source: U.S. Coast Guard District 8)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KVEO) — The U.S Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish on Thursday in federal waters in South Texas.

According to a release by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi, alongside the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo, tracked down 22 Mexican fishermen in five lanchas engaging in illegal fishing.

The Coast Guard seized three sharks, 590 pounds of red snapper as well as fishing gear, GPS devices, radios and high flyers in the lanchas, the coast guard said.

“Through our great collective efforts, we continue to detect and deter illegal fishing occurring in southern Texas waters,” search and rescue coordinator, Sector Corpus Christi Petty Officer 1st class Ryan Ortega said.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity or illegal fishing about 200 miles offshore should call the U.S. Coast Guard at (361) 939-0450.

