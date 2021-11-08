U.S. Congressman Tony Gonzales on border crisis: These policies are Deadly

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – United States Congressman Tony Gonzales gave us an exclusive interview in which he talked about the crisis at the Southern Border.

The 20 year military veteran said that it is caused by a broken system and if it’s not fixed, it will be disastrous for the country.

“This administration hasn’t been transparent in any form or fashion. We saw that with Afghanistan, we’ve seen that with the border, we’re seeing that with the current reconciliation package. I mean it’s just non-stop.” Congressman Tony Gonzales

One of the provisions in the multi-trillion dollar reconciliation package will grant amnesty to up to 10 million illegal migrants. Gonzales recently took part in a Capitol Hill briefing in which he said the move is sending out a ‘bat signal for illegals.’

“What’s really frustrating, is that this administration has had zero discussions on legal immigration reform so for me they’re not even trying to solve this long term, meanwhile we’re seeing historic numbers.”

Those numbers pushing migrant apprehensions at the southern border in fiscal year 2021 to more than 1.7 million. Gonzales said that reinstating the Remain in Mexico Policy is the first step in getting the crisis under control

“Whether they agree with it or not the Remain in Mexico policy worked. And those types of policies need to be reinstated if we are going to get any kind of control over our Southern border. Otherwise, if this continues to happen this way there is only a matter of time before something deadly happens to Americans. The last thing any of us want to see is another 911 event.” Congressman Tony Gonzales

In August the Supreme Court ordered the Biden administration to re-instate the Remain in Mexico policy, something they signaled they would do in November but have since changed course. And now a plan to give illegal migrants that were separated at the border during the Trump-era ‘no tolerance policy’, may cost American tax payers upwards of $1 billion.

“$450,000 per person, one million per family. Americans don’t get those types of resources. These policies are deadly. You know how many people have died due to Biden’s failed policies? 557 migrants have perished during this dangerous treck.”

In addition, a federal vaccine mandate that’s set to go into effect on November 22nd, could potentially cost 5,000 border patrol agents their jobs. Which according to gonzales, will pose a danger to national security,

“This is a major problem for the administration to threaten to fire border patrol agents at a historic time. When our border is out of control. Immigration numbers are through the roof. If we lose these agents you can’t simply turn the spicket back on. It takes about 400 days to hire a new agent, and once the agent is hired it takes about 20 weeks of training before they get spun up. “

Congressman Gonzales has introduced a bi-partisan Border Solutions Act but getting things done in Washington hasn’t proven to be an easy task for the Texas Congressman.

“Not everybody here wants to solve things. Not everybody up here wants to have a sit down and have a conversation on the tough issues like immigration, like border security. These are very tough issues that aren’t new to our country, not new to congress. But just finding those partners that are willing to have a reasonable conversation has been very difficult, but we’ll stay at it.” Congressman tony gonzales

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.