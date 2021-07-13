U.S. Rep. Jackson introduces legislation to modernize VA infrastructure

WASHINGTON (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Office of U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson:

Today, Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) introduced legislation to support veterans by modernizing Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) infrastructure. By extending the federal CHIP IN (Communities Helping Invest through Property and Improvements Needed for Veterans) pilot program, the VA would be able to accept donations from non-federal entities to support major construction projects.

The CHIP IN Act was originally passed by Congress in 2016, creating a pilot program that encouraged public-private partnerships for VA construction projects. The program authorized five projects, but only two have been approved. Congressman Jackson’s legislation would extend the program for an additional five years and require the VA to submit a report to Congress to ensure oversight and transparency of the program.

Jackson said: “I believe it is our duty in Congress to provide those who have served our nation with the highest level of care, and anything less is a dishonor to their sacrifice. As a veteran myself, I know how outdated some VA facilities are and the negative impact that can have. It can take decades for the federal government to fund major construction projects like a new VA facility, and veterans’ care suffers over time as a result. It is an important priority for me to make sure veterans are taken care of and that they receive the same quality of care in modern facilities as we see in the private sector. Approval of the VA was at an all-time high under President Trump, and my legislation will allow us to continue his great work.”

