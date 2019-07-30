U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway to host news conference Wednesday

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX), will be hosting a news conference tomorrow in Midland.

No specific topic was provided for the news conference.

Conaway, as you may recall, has been in the spotlight at home and in Washington D.C. for the past two years as the Russia investigation, the farm bill and other initiatives have unfolded.

The Congressman spearheaded the farm bill and managed to get it passed through both chambers just before the new year. It has since been signed by the President and calls for major changes to the SNAP program as well as laws on hemp.

Additionally, Conaway headed up the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation. The investigation centered on Russia influencing the 2016 Presidential election as well as any potential collusion between President Trump and Russia.

Ultimately, Conaway’s investigation turned up no evidence of collusion but did find evidence that the foreign power attempted to influence the 2016 election.

Conaway’s news conference will begin at 1:30 p.m.

We will be live streaming the news conference on Yourbasin.com starting at 1:25 p.m.