U.S. Rep. Pfluger released statement on the killing of 2 Concho County Sheriff’s deputies

U.S. Rep. Austin Pfluger (TX-11) (Photo courtesy of the U.S. House of Representatives)

WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Office of U.S. Representative Austin Pfluger:

Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) released a statement after two Concho County Sheriff’s deputies in the line of duty Monday night:

“Camille and I are absolutely devastated by the news that two of our Concho County Sheriff’s deputies were killed in the line of duty last night in Eden. These officers protected the community until the very end—defending our freedoms, values, and safety. Though we are unable to thank them for their sacrifice, we will never stop honoring their legacy and service.

“I’ve spoken with Judge Dillard, Mayor Torres, and Sheriff Miller to offer my condolences. My office stands ready to provide any support that we can.

“We join with our Concho County neighbors in mourning the loss of these heroes. Please keep our entire law enforcement community in your prayers.”

(News release from the Office of U.S. Representative August Pfluger)