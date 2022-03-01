AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Prior to President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union Tuesday evening, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson R-Texas District 13 spoke with MyHighPlains.com about what he believes Biden should focus on during the speech.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Biden’s speech is expected to begin at 8 p.m. Biden is expected to cover various topics during the speech, including ongoing inflation as well as his nominee for the upcoming Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Jackson said that there are “1,000 things on the domestic agenda” he believes that are a “complete mess.” Jackson hopes that Biden will cover inflation and the economy, as well as the ongoing situation on the southern border. Jackson also said he hopes Biden covers the “fentanyl epidemic that’s killing an entire generation of our children,” as well as crime.

But officials also expect Biden to cover the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine during Tuesday evening’s speech.

“The elephant in the room right now is the issue that’s going on with Russia and Ukraine right now. He’s going to have to address that,” Jackson said. “I doubt that he will address how this all evolved, starting with the disastrous pull out in Afghanistan but I think that he will need to address that as well.”

After returning from the recent Security Summit in Munich, Germany, Jackson said he is discouraged by the United States’ response to the ongoing situation.

“I’ve been a little discouraged, to be honest with you… It looked like we weren’t really leaders on the international stage anymore,” Jackson said. “Everyone used to take their lead from the United States, whether it was European countries or NATO countries, or both, you know. They would kind of take their lead from us and we were able to manipulate those countries to follow us and accomplish what we need to get accomplished. There was no sense of that whatsoever really.”

According to previous reports, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to give the Republican response to the State of the Union. U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib D-Michigan is expected to give the “Working Families Party” response.