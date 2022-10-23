AUSTIN, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) indicated the state’s unemployment rate dipped slightly during the month of September 2022.

According to a press release from the TWC, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was reported at 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from August.

The state added 40,000 nonfarm jobs in September, TWC said.

Texas has set new employment highs for the eleventh consecutive month as the total nonfarm employment reached 13,571,800.

“Texas’ total nonfarm job annual growth rate has outpaced the United States for the last 15 months, demonstrating one of the key factors that make Texas the top choice for employers and their workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel in the press release. “With more than half a million job ads posted right now in Texas, TWC remains dedicated to ensuring job seekers have the skills employers need to fill those positions.”

The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rates reported statewide in September. They were followed by Midland, College Station-Bryan and Lubbock.

“More people in Texas are working today than ever before. In fact, more people in Texas are working than the entire population of the state of Pennsylvania,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez in the press release.

Click here to view the full September 2022 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.