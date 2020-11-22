Unemployment rate in Texas dropped to 6.9 percent in October

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Workforce Commission:

Texas’ private sector added 136,300 jobs over the month, and the Texas unemployment rate fell to 6.9 percent in October from 8.3 percent in September. The Texas unemployment rate for October 2020 is in line with the National unemployment rate of 6.9 percent.

“While the unemployment rate captures only a snapshot of our economy at a specific moment in time, the job growth we have seen over the past 6 months shows an enduring strength in the state’s economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “To maximize our efforts, TWC will continue to provide opportunities for Texans to enhance their jobs skills, search for new jobs and participate in other workforce services at one of our many Workforce Solutions Offices.”

In October, the Professional and Business services sector added 45,200 jobs—the largest monthly increase recorded for this industry since the series began in 1990. Leisure and Hospitality added 27,700 jobs and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 19,300 jobs.

“While the economy may look a bit different, one thing holds true: skilled workers are in-demand,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “TWC is proud to promote on-the-job training through Registered Apprenticeship Programs which help Texans build skills and create careers while earning an income.”

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded October’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 4.4 percent, followed by the College Station-Bryan MSA with the second lowest rate of 4.6 percent. The Abilene MSAs recorded the third lowest rate of 4.9 percent.

“Our Texas employers continue to make positive strides, even during the uncertainty of this pandemic,” said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “My office is committed to ensuring our state resources and TWC services are available to help our Texas employers as they navigate these unchartered waters, continue to safely open their doors and take care of business.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for November is scheduled to be released on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

