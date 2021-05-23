Unemployment rate in Texas fell to 6.7 percent in April 2021

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Workforce Commission:

In April, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.7 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from March 2021. Texas added 13,000 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 11 of the last 12 months. Texas added 1,007,100 jobs over the year after shedding 1,452,600 jobs in March and April 2020 due to COVID-19 and measures taken to slow its spread.

“The decrease in the unemployment rate in Texas shows continued strength of our economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC will continue our commitment to helping Texans find jobs through career fairs and hiring events at local workforce development boards along with job matching services through MyTXCareer.com.”

In April, the Leisure and Hospitality industry added 14,100 jobs, growing annually at 46.1 percent. Government employment increased by 11,300 positions. The Professional and Business Services industry followed with a gain of 8,300 jobs.

“This month continues to show job growth and career opportunities for Texans as the economy strengthens,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “We’re encouraged by the increases, especially in the leisure and hospitality industries, and will continue to work through programs like skills development grants to promote job growth in all industries.”

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded April’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 4.0 percent, followed by the Austin-Round Rock MSA at 4.5 percent and College Station-Bryan MSA at 4.6 percent.

“Texas employers continue to show resilience and perseverance and are excited about getting Texans back to work,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “TWC is committed to providing Texas employers with innovative programs like the Texas Restaurant Recovery Initiative, which will assist this vital industry in many ways, including adapting to new service delivery trends and learning new ways to increase profitability while providing safe and efficient customer service.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for May is scheduled to be released on Friday, June18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

(News release from Texas Workforce Commission)