Unemployment rate in Texas fell to 7.2 percent in December 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Workforce Commission:

Texas added 64,200 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, marking the eighth consecutive month of job growth in Texas. The Texas unemployment rate for December 2020 was 7.2 percent, down from 8.1 percent in November 2020.

“The private sector job growth we saw in December is promising” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC continues to dedicate significant resources for Texans looking for new jobs and for Texas employers working to fill open jobs.”

In December, the Professional and Business Services industry added 27,000 jobs. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities industry added 20,100 jobs and Education and Health Services added 6,600 jobs.

“This month’s job numbers prove that high-skilled workers are in-demand,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “TWC continues to encourage Texans to utilize up-skilling opportunities like the Skills Enhancement Initiative through Metrix learning.”

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded December’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 4.9 percent, followed by the College Station-Bryan MSA with the second lowest rate of 5.0 percent. The Austin-Round Rock MSA recorded the third lowest rate of 5.1 percent.

“Texas employers continue to remain steadfast as December marks the fifth consecutive month of private sector job growth, which is a testament to their hard work and dedication,” said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “As we kick off the first quarter of 2021, my office stands ready to help all employers navigate the exciting future which lays ahead! We look forward to helping Texas continue to be the best state in which to do business.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for January is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

(News release from the Texas Workforce Commission)