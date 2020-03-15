Unemployment rate in Texas held steady at 3.5 percent in January

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Texas Workforce Commission:

Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.5 percent in January. The Texas economy added 279,900 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs over the year, including 19,500 jobs added over the month for January. Annual employment growth for Texas was 2.2 percent in January, marking 117 consecutive months of annual growth.

“In January the Texas unemployment rate was unchanged and remains lower than the National unemployment rate of 3.6 percent,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The Texas Workforce Commission is committed to providing career opportunities to all Texans.”

Industries adding jobs in January included Leisure and Hospitality, which added 8,100 jobs; Government, which added 4,800 jobs; and Education and Health Services, which added 4,400 positions.

“The data shows that Texans are eager to learn new skills to advance their careers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “From apprenticeships to business leaders, Texas has a dedicated workforce that continues to make this the best workforce in the world.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded the month’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 2.4 percent, followed by the Amarillo MSA and Austin-Round Rock MSA, which tied for the second lowest with a rate of 2.7 percent. The College Station-Bryan MSA had the third lowest rate of 2.9 percent for January.

“Private sector employers added 14,700 jobs added in January,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “This growth is a reflection of the state’s ability to continue retaining and attracting new companies and job seekers.”

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for February is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

(News release from the Texas Workforce Commission)