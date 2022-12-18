AUSTIN, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) indicated the state’s unemployment rate held steady during the month November 2022.

According to a press release from the TWC, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was reported at 4.0 percent, unchanged from October’s report.

The state added 33,600 nonfarm jobs in November, the TWC said.

Total nonfarm employment in Texas reached 13,672,900 in November.

“Texas continues to set employment records thanks to our growing workforce and world-class employers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel in the press release. “The growth we’ve seen in the Lone Star State in the past year leads the nation.”

The Amarillo, Austin-Round Rock and Midland Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rates reported statewide in November. They were followed by College Station-Bryan and Lubbock.

“The extraordinary job growth we’ve seen over the past years shows that Texas continues to be the best place for business,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson in the press release. “In addition, TWC continues to be a support system for our Texas employers, large and small, by providing resources to keep our economy thriving.”

Click here to view the full November 2022 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of December on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).