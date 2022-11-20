AUSTIN, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) indicated the state’s unemployment rate held steady during the month of October 2022.

According to a press release from the TWC, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was reported at 4.0 percent, unchanged from September’s report.

The state added 49,500 nonfarm jobs in October, the TWC said.

Total nonfarm employment in Texas reached 13,630,000 in October.

“We’ve reached record employment highs for 12 consecutive months here in Texas, creating more opportunities across the state,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel in the press release. “TWC is committed to connecting employers with the workforce needed to keep our state’s economy growing and providing Texans with the training and resources they need to achieve a high-demand career.”

The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rates reported statewide in October. They were followed by Midland, College Station-Bryan and Lubbock.

Click here to view the full October 2022 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of November on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).