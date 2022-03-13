AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Workforce Commission:

In January, Texas added 29,000 total nonagricultural jobs, making gains in 20 of the last 21 months. For the month, the state exceeded the previous record employment level set in December 2021 by reaching 13,084,400 jobs in January 2022. Texas has added a total of 687,500 positions since January 2021. The seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate for January 2022 was 4.8 percent, unchanged from a revised rate of 4.8 percent from December 2021.

“The Lone Star State continues to set new records for Texans in employment, with January’s total surpassing the record set in December,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Texas has added nearly 700,000 jobs since January 2021 and, while we can’t predict the future, job activity and hiring efforts by Texas employers continues to grow.”

In January, Trade, Transportation, and Utilities gained 12,000 jobs over the month. Leisure and Hospitality added 5,700 positions. Also of note, Information employment grew by 3,300 jobs.

“Texas’ labor market continues to grow and change with the times, and TWC is here to provide our workforce with the resources needed to succeed,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Whether you’re a parent looking for childcare, a veteran seeking new skills training, or are an adult looking for literacy services, TWC is here to help all Texans.”

The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded January’s lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.3 percent, followed by College Station-Bryan and Lubbock each at 3.7 percent, then Abilene at 3.9 percent.

“Texas continues to add jobs month after month thanks to the hard work and ingenuity of our Texas employers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Whether you are a large employer or small business, TWC is here at both the state and local level to support our Texas employers with training and hiring resources that will help you grow, thrive, and remain successful in the great state of Texas.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for February is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).



(Press release from the Texas Workforce Commission)