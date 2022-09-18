The following is a press release from the Texas Workforce Commission:

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In August 2022, Texas added a total of 16,400 nonfarm jobs. For the tenth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,530,100. Texas has added a total of 726,900 positions since August 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, an increase of 0.1 percentage points from July 2022. This marks the first increase in the unemployment rate since April 2020.

“Private industry jobs are up more than six percent from this time last year, and Texas employers continue to expand their workforces,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC will continue to support both employers and job seekers with programs aimed at training Texans for high-wage, high-demand careers.”

Professional and Business Services led private industry job growth in August with 5,200 positions added, followed by Education and Health Services, which grew by 3,800 jobs. Financial Activities added 2,800 jobs. Also of note, Government gained 8,100 jobs over the month.

“With more than 700,000 jobs added in the past year, opportunities for Texans to succeed continue to grow,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “From registered apprenticeship to skills development programs, TWC remains committed to offering pathways to meaningful employment for every Texan in the job market.”

The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded August’s lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.0 percent each, followed by Midland at 3.3 percent, then Abilene, College Station-Bryan, Lubbock and San Angelo each at 3.5 percent.

“Texas employers continue to drive the unprecedented job growth in the Lone Star State, and TWC is here to help employers both connect with untapped talent and build talent pipelines through internship and apprenticeship initiatives,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “In addition, my office is committed to providing resources and assistance through our Texas Employer Hotline at 1-800-832-9394. Working together, we’ll keep Texas the best place in the nation to do business.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for September is scheduled to be released on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

