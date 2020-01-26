Unemployment rate in Texas rose slightly to 3.5 percent in December

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Texas Workforce Commission:

In December the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, up a tenth of a percentage point from 3.4 percent in November 2019. Texas added 29,800 jobs over the month. In 2019, Texas set a record for the lowest unemployment rate since series tracking began in 1976.

“As we reflect on 2019, it is clear that it was a strong year for the Texas economy thanks to the continued leadership of Gov. Abbott, and the hard work of our Texas workforce and employers,” said TWC Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public Bryan Daniel. “Our current economic climate creates opportunities for our skilled workforce and success for employers. We look forward to continued growth in our great state throughout 2020.”

Texas employers added 342,800 jobs over the year. Total nonfarm annual employment growth was at 2.7 percent in December and has held at or above 2.0 percent since February 2018.

“Our workforce continues to grow and is now 14,188,100 Texans strong,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “My office is committed to ensuring each and every member of our labor force has access to the resources necessary to succeed.”

Leading monthly job growth in December was the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities industry adding 11,600 jobs, followed by the Professional and Business Services sector adding 10,500 jobs, and Financial Activities which added 6,700 jobs.

“The addition of 342,800 jobs over the year demonstrates the resilience of our Texas employers and their ability to consistently put more Texans to work,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Our employers embody the entrepreneurial spirit of the Lone Star State and serve as the backbone of our great economy.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded December’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 2.1 percent, followed by the Amarillo MSA at 2.3. The Austin-Round Rock MSAs recorded the third lowest rate at 2.4 percent.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for January is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

